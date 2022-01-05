Donald Trump Junior gets engaged to Gov. Newsom’s ex-wife

JUPITER, Florida (KYMA, KECY) - Sources tell People Magazine Donald Trump Junior and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged.

The 52-year-old former Fox News host also posted on Instagram for Trump Junior's birthday, where she's seen wearing a large diamond ring on her finger.

Guilfoyle tweeted "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you."

People reports the couple started dating in 2018.

It was around the time 44-year-old Trump Junior got divorced.

Guilfoyle was also previously married twice, Including to now-California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Trump Junior and Guilfoyle are living in Jupiter, Florida, Near Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort.