Published 6:53 AM

Judge blocks vaccine mandate for Navy sailors that request religious exemption

(KYMA, KECY) - A federal judge is blocking part of the U.S. Navy's COVID-19 vaccine policy.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled against the Defense Department's vaccine requirement for military members.

The preliminary order blocks the Navy from taking adverse action against 35 Navy seals who filed a lawsuit because they refused to get the vaccine for religious reasons.

The Judge said the Navy's policy violated the Free Exercise of Religion clause of the Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

