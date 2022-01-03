Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of fraud and conspiracy

Multiple charges for former CEO, but three charges are still being discussed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy Monday, ending a lengthy trial that has captivated Silicon Valley.

The jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges.

On the three remaining charges, the jury was deadlocked.

Those charge her with duping investors and patients about a blood-testing technology that she hailed as a medical breakthrough.

