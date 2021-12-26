Federal program continues offering cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

Most affected by coronavirus-related deaths have yet to take advantage of federal aid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is continuing to offer cash reimbursements to cover COVID-19 funeral costs.

FEMA officials said American families who've lost a loved one to the coronavirus qualify for receiving up to $9,000.

Since the first confirmed case in the U.S. on Wednesday, January 20, 2020, the federal agency has given out nearly $1.5 billion in funeral reimbursements.

According to the FEMA there are over 500,000 Americans who still haven't taken advantage of the program.

Out of the more than 800,000 COVID-19 deaths nationwide, only 226,000 people have filed with the agency to receive federal reimbursements.