How Arizona’s new congressional and legislative district lines affect Yuma County

Following the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission's new district lines being released, local officials are happy with the changes - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County is represented by multiple congressional and legislative districts. But as of Wednesday, those lines look different, and local leaders feel the changes, though small, are for the best.

Congressional districts D-3 and D-4 have been changed to D-7 and D-9, respectively. One of the biggest changes is coming from D-9 overtaking a part of Maricopa County, which was previously a part of D-3. Legislative districts have also changed as D-4 and D-13 are now D-23 and D-25, respectively.

D-13 representative Tim Dunn says that while the changes are relatively small, they allow for Yuma to have the best representation possible.

“It’s pretty much similar to what we’ve had in the past which allows us to have multiple representatives on the congressional and legislative side from Yuma County," Dunn shared. "So, I think it does give us that edge of more representation at both levels.”

Tony Reyes, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors chairman, believes that many of the changes weren’t too drastic. He also expects future elections to be more competitive in each district as well.

“I don’t think Arizona can be considered anymore a safe republican or an even viable democratic alternative." Reyes said. I think elections are going to be fought every election and the results are going to end up being who works it harder."

The new district lines will stay the same for the next ten years as results from the most recent census affect how the lines are drawn.