FDA reports possible listeria contamination of salads from Yuma Dole plant

The salads have "best buy" dates from November 13, 2021 through January 8, 2022.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Dole plant in Yuma will be closed for cleaning because of a possible contamination.

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due possible listeria contamination.

They're Dole and private-label salads with "best by" dates between November 13, 2021 and January 8, 2022.

The salads have product lot codes beginning with "N" or "Y."

Image - Example product code from Yuma, AZ plant
The Dole plants involved are in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma.

There were 16 illnesses reported from the North Carolina plant and only one case from Yuma. 

Here is full list of products involved in the recall.

Dole is pausing operations at the facilities involved in the recall for extensive cleaning.

Image - Example product code from Bessemer City, NC plant
April Hettinger

