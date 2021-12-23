FDA reports possible listeria contamination of salads from Yuma Dole plant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Dole plant in Yuma will be closed for cleaning because of a possible contamination.

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due possible listeria contamination.

They're Dole and private-label salads with "best by" dates between November 13, 2021 and January 8, 2022.

The salads have product lot codes beginning with "N" or "Y."

Food and Drug Administration

The Dole plants involved are in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma.

There were 16 illnesses reported from the North Carolina plant and only one case from Yuma.

Here is full list of products involved in the recall.

Dole is pausing operations at the facilities involved in the recall for extensive cleaning.