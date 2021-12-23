El Centro Police Department to install DUI checkpoint

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department will have a secret DUI checkpoint starting December 23rd from 9:00 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This checkpoint is to promote safety as officers will be looking for signs of impairment whether by alcohol or drugs.

"The safety of our community is and always will be our mission," Sergeant John Tang stated. "We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk."

ECPD officers wish for citizens to have a happy holiday and to leave drinking or medication at the safety of home.