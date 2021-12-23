Air Force reviewing nearly 11k vaccine religious exemptions

(KYMA, KECY) - Nearly 11,000 members of the U.S. Air Force have requested religious exemptions to the military's vaccine mandate.

They remain unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Air force officials say none of the requests have been approved as of Wednesday, but more than 2,100 have been rejected.

Service members who are denied their requests have five days to either file an appeal or start the vaccine regimen.

They can also retire or separate from the military.

The vast majority, more than 95% of Air Force personnel have received both shots.

Last week, 27 Air Force troops were administratively discharged for refusing to be vaccinated.