Study shows omicron variant has less severe lung infection than delta

(KYMA, KECY) - New research adds to growing evidence that the omicron COVID-19 variant may be less likely to cause serious disease compared to delta.

While the new variant is proving to be much more transmissible than the delta virus, it appears to pose a lower infection risk inside the lungs.

The study from the UK, Japan and South Africa shows that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were not enough to provide adequate protection from omicron.

However, when Pfizer recipients were given a booster, there was improved antibody response against the new variant, although that could wane over time.