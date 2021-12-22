President Biden extends pause on student loans

Relief may come to Americans until early 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 22, President Joe Biden sent out a press release announcing a pause extension on student loans for another 90 days.

President Biden first placed a pause on student loan repayments early in 2021 and extended it again in August to January 31, 202

This pause followed the COVID-19 pandemic in order to provide American relief alongside stimulus checks.

Today's pause will extend towards May 1, 2022 and the Biden Administration assures the Department of Education will continue to have support.