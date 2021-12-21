State of California suing Walmart for dumping millions of hazardous items

Calif (KYMA, KECY) - California is taking legal action against Walmart.

The state's Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the retailer alleging it dumps nearly 160,000 pounds of hazardous waste in California every year.

According to the complaint, the items were disposed of in landfills that aren't properly equipped.

Among the waste reportedly thrown out: pesticides, cleaning supplies and lithium batteries.

When toxic materials like these are left in landfills, they can seep into the air and drinking water.

The lawsuit also accused Walmart of breaking state environmental laws for more than half a decade.