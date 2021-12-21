Skip to Content
Haiti missionaries held captive were not abused but lacked food

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Details are being released about what happened to the 17 missionaries of Christian Aid Ministries while they were held hostage in Haiti.

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo Gang two months ago while driving.

All 17 have safely returned to the U.S.

According to a spokesperson for the organization, the hostages were initially held in a small room about 10 by 12 feet.

They were fed but often hungry and were not given enough clean drinking water.

They developed sores on their bodies because of contaminated bathing water.

The spokesperson also noted they prayed daily and were allowed outside.

While they were held captive, they were not hurt or abused.

The gang originally demanded $1 million per hostage.

A U.S. official says the ransom was paid but not by the U.S. government and it was far less than the $1 million demanded.

