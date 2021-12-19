Local car club holds first ever Christmas-toy drive

Street Alliance Auto Club gathers Sunday morning to collect brand new toys, all of which will be donated - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s not often that cars and toys come together. However, that’s exactly what happened early Sunday morning.

The Street Alliance Auto Club held its first ever toy drive near Starbucks on 4th Avenue and 16th Street.

The club was collecting new, unopened toys, which were all donated to Amberly’s Place, a local resource center for families going through domestic violence.

The club's co-founder Jonathan Montano says they’ve done events like this before with members only, but wanted to expand their efforts to all of Yuma.

“Well, when we hosted our first event, it was a trunk-or-treat, and it was pretty successful; and we decided to start doing more stuff for the community we started with the car community," Montano shared. "So, we decided to expand it to the whole Yuma community, and we decided to do a toy drive this year, give it a shot you know, and we’re hoping for the best with it."

The club says that they would like to continue doing the event every year.