Remaining missionaries held hostage in Haiti have been released

CNN reports ransomware money has been paid

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (KYMA, KECY) - The remaining 12 hostages kidnapped by an armed gang in Haiti two months ago were released Thursday.

That's according to the country's justice minister.

The missionaries were found by locals who dropped them off at a local police station, close to the territory controlled by the gang.

The freed group underwent a medical check and appeared skinny, the source added. The group flew to the U.S. on Thursday via a Coast Guard flight.

The gang had initially demanded a ransom of $1 million per hostage.

A ransom was paid to the gang, CNN reported that's according to a source in Haiti's security forces.

17 missionaries representing Christian Aid Ministries, including 16 Americans and one Canadian, were kidnapped by armed men on October 16 while driving through a suburb.

Two of the missionaries were released on November 21. Two weeks later, three more hostages were released followed by the remaining 12 on Thursday morning.