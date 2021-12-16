Skip to Content
Phoenix police office remains in critical condition after multiple gunshots

The suspect is facing numerous charges including attempted 1st degree murder

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in the line of duty.

Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, officers received multiple calls about vehicles driving erratically.

Officers located a car matching the description but there was no one in the car.

As officers searched the surrounding area, Officer Moldovan found the 24-year-old suspect behind a short wall of an apartment patio.

Officer Moldavan began giving commands to the suspect, who then pulled out a gun and started shooting. Officer Moldovan was struck by multiple bullets. 

Officers nearby were able to get the suspect into custody.

Officer Moldovan remains in critical condition.

The suspect is being charged with attempted 1st degree murder, possession of a weapon by prohibited person, and resisting arrest. 

April Hettinger

