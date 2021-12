SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you still need a COVID shot, Somerton residents have a chance Thursday.

Vaccines will be offered Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Somerton Cultural Center on West Canal Street.

This is a collaboration between the Yuma County Public Health Department and the City of Somerton.

First, second and third doses of the COVID shot will be offered as well as flu shots.