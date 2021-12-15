Arizona Western College awarded grant from CampusWorks

Money to help improve projects and education for students

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College has announced that they have received $28,000 in funding from CampusWorks.

“CampusWorks is a trusted strategic partner with a shared commitment to student success. This generous grant will allow us to accelerate our disruptive innovation toward facilitating student achievement,” stated AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr.

The Process Reimagine and Redesign Grant from CampusWorks offered $500,000 across the nation to support students in their education.

“We understand that the business of higher education can be at odds with delivering enhanced and responsive experiences for students, faculty, and staff - but it doesn’t have to be,” expressed Liz Murphy, CampusWorks CEO and Chairman of the Board.

