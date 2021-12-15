Arizona Senators welcome the passing of the Annual Defense Bill

Certain priorities passed along with bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which was supported by Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

“As a Navy combat veteran, I know how important it is to not only invest in strengthening our national security but to support the men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our country," began Senator Kelly.

Senator Kelly included priorities into the bill, such as The Brandon Act, and advocated for an extra $25 billion in defense spending.

"This defense bill will bring needed upgrades to Arizona’s military bases while raising servicemember pay and addressing head on the issue of military suicides with our bill the Brandon Act. Critically, this also boosts the research, development, and testing of advanced technologies needed to keep our competitive edge over adversaries like China,” said Senator Kelly.

Major projects, including a couple in Yuma, will be funded and be offered provisions based on mental health, water management and school upgrades.

“Arizona servicemembers and our military community are critical to America’s national security, and I remain committed to ensuring they get the resources and support needed to keep Arizona and America safe and secure,” expressed Senator Sinema.

Senator Kelly introduced the Brandon Act in June to honor Navy Petty Officer Third Class Brandon Caserta, who was lost to suicide. The act focuses on allowing service members to seek mental health care while avoiding certain stigmas.

“The Yuma 50 and our military partners are grateful to see the work that has gone into this legislation. Protecting the future of these assets are clearly a priority for the Senator and we are very grateful. We hope to see this legislation cross the finish line,” said Julie Engel, Chair, Yuma 50.