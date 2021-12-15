Agents find two different groups in desert, two migrants arrested

Two migrants with previous convictions discovered

DATELAND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wellton Border Patrol agents had recent encounters with multiple migrants in the Sonoran Desert, two of whom were suspected to have previous convictions.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, agents captured three migrants south of Dateland, Arizona and went through record checks.

31-year-old Joel Campos-Velis had previous convictions of assault, illegal re-entry and is suspected of being a gang member.

A few hours later, another five migrants were discovered near Interstate 8 and marker 46.

Within this group was 31-year-old Gabriel Hernandez-Perez, who has convictions of sexual battery and illegal re-entry

Both Campos-Velis and Hernandez-Perez and being prosecuted for felony re-entry.