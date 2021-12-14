Skip to Content
It’s the one year anniversary of the first U.S. coronavirus vaccine

(KYMA, KECY) - It's been one year since the first Americans received FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

New York ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay getting her dose on December 14 of last year.

She was one of the first people to get the shots.

The vaccine anniversary comes as the U.S. passes 50 million COVID-19 cases.

About 800,000 people here have died as a result of the virus.

Roughly 60% of Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19.

