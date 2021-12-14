Imperial County prepares for renewed mask mandate

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County says it's getting ready to enforce California's new mask mandate, requiring all people regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask starting tomorrow.

Local health leaders say it's the safest thing to do right now, especially with the holidays coming up. Numbers also went up in the Valley shortly after Thanksgiving.

Dr. Tien Vo with Vo Medical Center says his clinic has seen more positive cases of COVID-19 after November.

"The positivity rate here went up 12% now, that is higher compared to al lot of places in the Valley because we test a lot people,” he said.

According to the California Public Health Department, COVID-19 hospitalizations went up by nearly 15%.

Local health experts say they suspect this is only the beginning of a winter spike in COVID cases.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on COVID-19 cases across the Valley in the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.