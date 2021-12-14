Dad pleas for help in search for missing Buckeye man

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A young man from Buckeye has been missing for nearly six months now.

His car was found shortly after he went missing, but still no sign of him.

For nearly half the year, David Robinson has tirelessly searched for his son Daniel after he went missing from his geologist worksite on June 23, 2021.

"Evidence says that something happened in there in that desert but because we don't have Daniel. I will continue to be hopeful that he's somewhere I can find him," Robinson explained

Daniel's Jeep was found this summer with all of his belongings and clothing at the scene, but no signs of the the geologist anywhere.

According to the Buckeye police report, Daniel and been texting a girl he wanted to be in a relationship with, but after several unannounced visits to her home by Daniel, she told him she didn't want to hangout with him.

Buckeye police say this is an open and active investigation and that every sightings and tip they receive on Daniel they're following up on.

But, David Robinson is still taking matters into his own hands, now expanding his searches to Phoenix and Goodyear.

"Those areas are areas that I want to search because of the homeless populations there to make sure my son is not part of it," Robinson said.

He also says Daniel used to live in Phoenix and because of Goodyear's proximity to buckeye, he wants to search there.

For months, David has been fighting for the FBI to be involved.

Buckeye Police Department (BPD) says the FBI will not open an adjoining case but have offered assistance to their department with the case moving forward if needed.

"To hear that they're not coming in his shocking to me and my family," Robinson stated.

David says he's committed to finding his son no matter how long it takes.

"Six months has been horrible," Robinson said. "Its been long, I'm tired, but I'm going to keep on fighting."

Phoenix Police Department said they found out about the new Phoenix searches on social media but both departments say they have not been contacted by the BPD to help with the searches and they would need that directive first.