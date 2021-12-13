El Centro’s new mayor looks to the city’s future

Tomas Oliva promises progress - News 11's Wiley Jawhary sits down the mayor for his first TV interview since taking office

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro's new mayor is promising new progress in the days and weeks ahead.

Mayor Tomas Oliva says he has a variety of different ideas he will be bringing to the table

"First and foremost I think the city has done very well in putting plans in place, but my goal is to see major projects like the library finish," he said.

Oliva officially took office on December 9th. He says he'll make the pandemic his top priority.

"We are still coming out of this pandemic, I want to see how we can pay attention to vaccination rates and how the city works," he said.

Oliva also wants to tackle the city's homeless problem. He also wants to improve the economy and residents' quality of life.

"We need to go back to providing spaces for events that our residents want to have, I am listening to our community members who want us to address parks and recreation and homelessness," the Mayor said.

You can hear more of Oliva's conversation with News 11's Wiley Jawhary beginning on the Early Edition at 5 p.m. MST.