Over 100 undocumented immigrants cross into Yuma County near Morelos Dam

Group seen around 10 a.m. waiting to be processed by Border Patrol - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reporting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Earlier Sunday morning more undocumented immigrants made their way into Yuma County; and just as with other groups crossing, the number coming in is becoming overwhelming for local resources.

As Yuma deals with a state of emergency over the border crisis, more groups are continuing to come into the area. Around 10 a.m. a group of about 100 people could be found by the border wall.

All of whom were waiting to be processed by Border Patrol. Within the group were some families, while others came on their own.

These hundred plus are only a fraction of the thousands that have been pouring into Yuma recently.

Border Patrol tells us that over 48,000 migrants have crossed since the fiscal year began on Friday, October 1.

Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes says that the amount of immigrants crossing is just too much to handle right now.

“The numbers are quite large and the needs are quite different, we do need to in some ways increase our processing capacity is basically what it boils down to, this is still a federal program, the fact that it impacts the local community is because again the sheer numbers are just difficult to manage,” Reyes said.

To get help with groups like these, we’ve been told that Border Patrol is sending more agents to the Yuma sector soon.