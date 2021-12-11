New bodycam video shows Wright, officer struggle

Offers a different perspective to what reports first released

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Minnesota Prosecutors introduced new body camera footage in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter.

She's charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright in suburban Minneapolis.

Potter claims she meant to grab a stun gun, but actually shot the motorist with her gun.

Shown to the court Friday, this video is the first time the public is seeing a different view of Wright's deadly encounter with police.

He is seen cooperating with officers at first. However, as Sergeant Mychal Johnson enters Wright’s car from the passenger side, a scuffle is recorded.

Sgt. Johnson testified saying he struggled with Wright for the gear shift.

Once the shot was fired and the car crashed down the road, Sgt. Johnson is seen trying to reassure officer Potter, who had pulled the trigger.

Potter says, "Just let me kill myself, Mike."

Thinking quickly, Sgt. Johnson swapped their guns to preserve evidence. He later removed the gun's rounds, fearing Potter may harm herself.

The defense then focused on the potential harm Wright could have done, arguing Potter was protecting Sgt. Johnson.

That's when the state pushed back in an effort to show Potter's actions were reckless, depicting her as the lynchpin of a manslaughter conviction.

If convicted, Potter will face at least a decade in prison.