Serious motorcycle collision closes 4th Avenue in both directions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police closed 4th Avenue in both directions for a serious motorcycle accident.

It happened just after 2am Friday morning near 19th Street when a motorcycle was traveling northbound and collided with a 2000 Honda CRV.

The 29-year-old man riding the motorcycle was ejected and later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

According to the Yuma Police Department, it is unknown if alcohol is a factor at this time.

The driver of the CRV was uninjured.

