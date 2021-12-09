Price at the pump expected to drop to a $3 average

(KYMA, KECY) - Good news for drivers: prices at the pump are starting to go down.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in November, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.39, the highest since 20-14.

But by January, it's expected to drop to about $3 and continue falling.

For 2022, the average is expected to be $2.88.

This new forecast is based on global oil production outpacing demand next year with the rise of the omicron coronavirus variant.