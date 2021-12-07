Jacumba wilderness a dangerous path for immigrants

Undocumented immigrants also crossing through Imperial County at high rate - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

JACUMBA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Sector Border Patrol reported about 8,000 thousand apprehensions just last week. Jacumba and Ocotillo have been two major hot spots.

Today, News 11 got an exclusive tour of the Jacumba wilderness area, where you can see how treacherous the terrain is.

Agents say both areas have some of the most dangerous paths for illegally crossing the border. Agent John Mendoza with the El Centro Sector says despite the dangerous of crossing, many families continue to take that risk.

“From where we are standing to the border is about 4 to 5 miles depending on how fast they are traveling it can take a group of 3 or 4, 4-5 hours to get to the point where we are now,” he said.

Agent Carlos Pitones is also with the El Centro Sector, he says those who cross through Jacumba risk being attacked by wildlife.

"The wildlife in that wilderness region it does consist of snakes, possibly mountain lions," he said.



The El Centro Sector reports about 55,000 apprehensions this fiscal year, About 14 of them in the Jacumba Wilderness region.

