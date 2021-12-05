Family of murdered Uber driver speaks out

Family's claim conflicts with Uber data during time of shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The family of an Uber driver is asking for answers after their loved one was shot to death in a local shooting.

According to police, it happened a week ago, last Sunday, while Ahmad Fawad Yusufi was in the Bay Area for work. His family says they know nothing about who may have killed him.

Speaking through a family friend, the victim's wife Kamala Yusufi said her 31-year-old husband was an Afghan refugee who was a total family man.

"He was a caring man, he was caring about his family," she shared. "He sacrificed his life for his family."

Kamala says Ahmad was in his car early Sunday morning, when someone walked up to him and tried stealing his wallet. The encounter ended with the suspect shooting him.

However, according to Uber, he was not working during that time.

The San Francisco Police Departments says they're still investigating the murder. No arrests have been made yet.

Ahmad's cousin, who is more like a brother to him, is pleading for police to do more.

"It's really upsetting," Mohammad expressed. "Nobody says nothing. When we call for police, they don't answer. They don't help us."

Loved ones are especially disheartened because Ahmad was a translator with the U.S. army for several years before coming to America. Because of his service, they're demanding answers from police.

"We are new in this country and because we are alone in this country, I think nobody is helping us," Dawood added.

Now as this family grapples with grief, they want one thing:

"As soon as possible, he should be caught and he should be punished for the crime that he did. He killed an innocent person," Yusufi said.