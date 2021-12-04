Naval Air Facility celebrates Holiday Parade of Lights

Demonstrates how close of a relationship navy base has with local community

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro held a Holiday Parade of Lights sounding off the holiday season for the Imperial Valley.

According to Public Affairs Officer Kristopher Haugh with the U.S. Navy, the event had an amazing turnout hosting 1,200 guests.

Not just that, there were also 450 participants in 29 floats and marching groups.

The following awards were presented:

Holtville High School's marching band won the Best Performance Award

Southwest High School's marching band won the Best Sound Award

Imperial County Corrections won the Most Creative Award

The community event lasted from 7-10 p.m.

Captain William A. Perkins took part in judging floats, while the NAF El Centro’s Color Guard led the parade.