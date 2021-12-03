El Centro Sector Border Patrol sees more apprehensions

More illegal activity after ports of entry reopened - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector says it's seeing an increase in apprehensions since the ports of entry reopened for travel.

USBP El Centro Sector

Agent John Mendoza with the El Centro Sector says agents are apprehending more and more individuals on a daily basis.

“The El Centro Sector has seen a 7% increase in apprehensions when compared to last November when the ports of entry were closed,” he said.

Last year in November, El Centro Sector saw 2,800 apprehensions. This year it's saw over 3,000 apprehensions.

The majority of apprehensions are still taking place in the Jacumba wilderness region. Agent Mendoza says that region continues to prove to be one of the most dangerous paths for crossing.

The number of drug-related encounters is also on the rise. Just Thursday morning, agents arrested a U.S. citizen accused of smuggling methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint.