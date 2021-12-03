Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Downtown Yuma

This year marks first time event held since the start of the pandemic, 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reporting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While many consider the holiday season to officially kick off after Thanksgiving, the Yuma community rang in the season with a tree lighting ceremony.

This year's ceremony took place at 6:00 p.m. this evening in Yuma's historic downtown.

The event kicked-off with an appearance from Santa Claus himself. Yuma Fire Department firefighters then got involved, picking Santa off the roof of the Yuma Art Center.

Santa made his way in front of the tree just before it was officially lit up.

City staff said it was nice to see so many people after doing the event virtually last year.

City Of Yuma Public Affairs Coordinator Dave Nash says that having the event a year removed from having to do it virtually was a welcome sight.

“Wow what a difference a year makes huh, It’s absolutely stunning and I don’t know that we really over publicized this event so the fact that a lot of people found out about and were this interested in it to come down here this is done by the way in conjunction with First Fridays which is a monthly event that takes place with the downtown merchant’s here so this I’m sure is a great crowd for everybody involved,” Nash said.

The tree is currently on display right in front of the Yuma Theatre.