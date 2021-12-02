U.S. considering stricter COVID testing requirements for air travelers

(KYMA, KECY) - In the first step in easing omicron in the U.S., government officials are considering more robust COVID testing for all air travelers entering the U.S.

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are discussing whether to require everyone to test negative one day before entering the country and then again upon arriving.

That could apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents, even if they are vaccinated.

Right now, vaccinated travelers have up to three days prior to travel to show a negative test.

Officials are working to revise protocols for international travel in light of the omicron variant which just had its first case spotted in California on Wednesday.