Governor Ducey scheduled to tour Southern Arizona in December

Research, development and investments to be discussed

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will tour on December 2 at the Arizona Supersonic Wind Tunnel at the University of Arizona.

He will be participating in a workforce development roundtable to discuss the university's research and development of the wind tunnel infrastructure upgrades.

$3.5 million was invested into the upgrades in order to enhance development and training for students.

Governor Ducey, alongside officials from the educational field, will also be discussing Arizona's job opportunities.