Governor Ducey scheduled to tour Southern Arizona in December
Research, development and investments to be discussed
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will tour on December 2 at the Arizona Supersonic Wind Tunnel at the University of Arizona.
He will be participating in a workforce development roundtable to discuss the university's research and development of the wind tunnel infrastructure upgrades.
$3.5 million was invested into the upgrades in order to enhance development and training for students.
Governor Ducey, alongside officials from the educational field, will also be discussing Arizona's job opportunities.
