10% of lung transplants go to COVID patients

There are still hundreds waiting for their new organ

(KYMA, KECY) - So far in 2021, one in every 10 lung transplants in the united states has gone to a patient with lung damage related to COVID-19.

That's according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Officials there say the U.S. is expected to do roughly 2,500 lung transplants in 2021, which is on par with the past five years.

Among the reasons why lung transplants are necessary include cystic fibrosis and COPD.

The U.S. Department of Health say there are approximately 1,000 patients on a lung transplant wait-list.