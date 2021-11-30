Skip to Content
today at 6:37 AM
Published 6:40 AM

Tucson man dies in officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tucson police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead Monday night.

According to officers, the shooting took place shortly before 6 p.m.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

A police spokesperson said the shooting took place in a busy area and left a “great deal” of witnesses that hadn’t yet been interviewed.

The altercation between officers and the suspect is not known.

Police did not say if the suspect had a weapon.

This is a developing story. Investigations are underway. 

April Hettinger

