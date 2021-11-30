Teen hospitalized following Phoenix-area high school shooting

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A teenager is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at an Arizona High School.

Phoenix police say the shooting at Cesar Chavez High School happened just after school let out at around 3 p.m. Monday.

According to police, an altercation in one of the school's bathrooms led to the shooting.

Police don't have anyone in custody at this time, but they say this was not an active shooter situation and there is no active threat.

The shooting victim was a student at the high school, but police have not confirmed if the shooter was also a student.