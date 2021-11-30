Local organizations shine a light on Giving Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s Giving Tuesday! The annual tradition is a time for the community to give back to organizations.

The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is looking to raise over 50 thousand dollars starting now.

Donations will improve both the Yuma Territorial Prison and the Colorado River State Historic Park.

Yuma is the only city in Arizona with two national parks.

“If you think about it, there's an opportunity here for people to really jumpstart the process and make sure that Yuma is no longer a gas stop between Phoenix and San Diego,” said Lowell perry Jr., executive director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area corporation.

He says the rich history needs to be preserved.

“We want to continue to develop new interactive exhibits that are entertaining educational attractive to young people, in particular, you know history doesn't have to be boring,” Perry Jr. added.

In years past, this special day has been rewarding.

“We've been able to do some minor projects at both of the state historic parks as well as in the wetlands. We're trying to increase that.”

The community’s support will also help beautify walking trails and overlooks.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is also participating. They have a Christmas tree is set up in the lobby where you can pick out any donation tag. Some are cash donations while others are items for pets.

Annette Lagunas is the Humane Society of Yuma executive director.

“A lot of that stuff lasts us for several months. They have little blankets at Walmart that go on sale for a couple of bucks and we get lots of those in. Those are great for kittens, puppies, and some of the smaller dogs out in the shelter.”

Humane society staff says the shelter is nearing capacity but these donations will ensure the animals have the necessities to live a healthy life.

“Unfortunately, it doesn't keep the animals from walking in the door. But it does help us get out into the community. It helps the community help us which creates a lot of partnerships across Yuma County,” Lagunas explained.

AEA Federal Credit Union is also asking for your help. Starting Wednesday, the credit union plans to give back by investing in non-profit agencies. This, as they celebrate 75 years serving Yuma.