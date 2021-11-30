Lane restrictions scheduled for Interstate 8 near Sentinel on Dec. 1-2

Drivers should prepare for restriction

SENTINEL, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers to be aware of lane restrictions on Interstate 8 near Sentinel.

This restriction is planned for Wednesday, December 1 and December 2 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m, specifically between milepost 96 and Paloma Road.

Contractors will be working on asphalt pavement sealing and is part of a pavement preservation project that will be continued throughout the state.

A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.