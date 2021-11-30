12 migrants found inside freight train in Niland

Group discovered traveling by train

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 30, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 12 migrants who were found in a freight train near Mecca, California.

The migrants were attempting to pass by the Highway 111 checkpoint inside an empty cargo container at about 8:45 a.m.

Agents transported the migrants to the checkpoint for further processing, though it was discovered that one individual's elbow was significantly swollen and another individual was feeling dizzy.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were dispatched to give medical attention and transport the two individuals.

32-year-old Jose Jesus Villanueva-Canchola admitted to being a Sureño gang member and was then convicted, he was also found to have previous criminal history.