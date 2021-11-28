Guatemalan stowaway found in landing gear of plane at Miami airport

MIAMI, Fla. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - An apparent Guatemalan stowaway surprised Miami International Airport crews when they found him tucked away in a plane's landing gear.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers confirm they detained a 26-year-old man who "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft."

Communications Director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department Greg Chin shares that the American Airlines #1182 plane had flown from Guatemala City.

American Airlines reports that law enforcement met flight crews once they landed around 10:06 a.m. "due to a security issue." The airline says it was working with authorities on the investigation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed firefighters took the man to a local hospital for medical treatment.

In a video posted on Instagram by the account @onlyindade, the alleged stowaway is seen dazed with airport personnel in reflective vests. He then appears to slightly lose his balance and sits on the ground.

Law enforcement and emergency medical services are seen around the man as he is given water and other aid in a second video posted by the same account.

"Persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft," the CBP statement said. "This incident remains under investigation."