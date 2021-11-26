Suspect with knife killed at Marine depot in San Diego after ignoring multiple warnings

Local police responded, Naval department to handle investigation

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A person is dead after a Marine Corps Recruit Depot guard shot and killed them Friday at the entrance to the facility.

A Marine Corps spokesperson says it began shortly before noon when a car drove up to the checkpoint.

That's when a guard ordered the vehicle to stop. The driver did pull over, while also exiting the car and openly carrying a knife.

According to Marine Corps authorities, the suspect approached the facility's gate with "hostile intent."

Base personnel report having warned the driver multiple times. However, they shot the suspect after realizing the warnings weren't changing anything.

Ambulance responders confirm having pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The San Diego Police Department was called to assist with the initial call, but the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) will handle the investigation, police said.

NCIS issued a statement, saying "Out of respect for the ongoing investigative process, at this time we are not able to provide additional details."