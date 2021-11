(KYMA, KECY) - A new poll shows support for stricter gun control is at its lowest level since 2014.

According to Gallup, 52% of Americans say the laws covering firearm sales should be stricter.

In 2019, support for stricter gun laws was at 64%, that dropped to 57% in 2020.

Gallup notes Americans' support for stricter gun laws usually goes up after a high-profile mass shootings, and drops during periods without such events.