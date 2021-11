Small group discovered and transported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 21, Wellton Border Patrol agents intercepted a group of six migrants who were hiding in a desert.

The migrants of Mexican nationality were found in the desert east of Yuma on Sunday morning, which included a mother and her two adolescent sons of ages 15 and 17.

They were all later transported to Yuma, then returned to Mexico.