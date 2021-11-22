City of Yuma Administrator faces judge

Yuma City Administrator still finding himself on the wrong side of the law - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Phil Rodriguez was back in court Monday morning for an alleged hit and run, and this time he appeared in person.

The city leader is accused of being the aggressor in a collision that occurred back in June of this year. The alleged victim is speaking out.

"He started to swerve into my lane, gesturing at me and eventually impacting my vehicle. At that point, I was in kinda disbelief as to what this person was doing because it was intentional what was going on there because he was dodging in my lane as if trying to force me off the roadway," says Richard Marzec, the driver of the second vehicle.

A plea agreement is in the works between the district attorney’s office and Rodriguez's Phoenix-area council. But the new judge on the case says he wants more information before making a decision.

Rodriguez and his attorney are expected to be back in court next month.