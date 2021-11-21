Stray bullet kills California teen playing video games in bedroom

Source of bullets, reason for shooting are still under investigation

PASADENA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A 13-year-old boy is dead after an outside, stray bullet hit him within the safety of his home.

Pasadena police say they received a call just after 6 p.m. Saturday. The caller reported a shooting in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue in Pasadena.

According to officers, the teen was apparently playing video games in his bedroom when three to five shots were fired nearby. That's when at least one bullet came in through the window, fatally striking the boy.

First responders report arriving to find the teen with a gunshot wound. They then performed CPR and transported him to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Investigators are still determining the bullet's origin, as well as the intended target.

Pasadena police are asking the public to come forward with any information.

"If you know anything about this tragic incident, or you saw anything, please, please, please come forward to the Pasadena Police Department," said police Commander Mark Goodman. "We will keep your information anonymous. What we want to do is find the people who are responsible for this tragic incident and bring them to justice."