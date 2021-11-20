Woman detained during protest against Rittenhouse verdict

Police cite her $700 for her indiscretions

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, locals gathered outside a courthouse Friday evening to protest.

According to Milwaukee authorities, deputies detained one woman, citing her $700 for allegedly writing on the courthouse in chalk. She apparently wrote, "Judge Schroeder must go."

Officers say they arrived at the courthouse around 9 p.m. to find about 30 protesters in addition to the woman. They report locals from both sides of the Rittenhouse debate were arguing.

That's when they blared their sirens as a warning while a protestor exclaimed, "Scream, yell, shout. But do not engage law enforcement. They own that tonight. Unless you want to end up jailed or gunned down. Can we say that? Protect the people! Protect the people! Protect the people! Protect the people!"

Jurors announced their verdict in the Rittenhouse trial Friday after four days of deliberations.

The 18-year-old faced five felony charges for killing two people and injuring one other during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

The defense successfully argued that he shot the three in self defense.