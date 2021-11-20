Imperial Valley embraces 24th Annual Turkey Run

The goal is to collect 409 turkeys - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Brotherhood Aim Toward Education (ABATE) hosted the 24th Annual Turkey Run early Saturday morning.

They started collecting turkeys around 8 a.m. The purpose of this charity event is to help those in need across the Valley have a meal on their table this Thanksgiving.

Organizers say that it's special to see community members come out for one, common goal.

Edward Aranda is the ABATE local 38 president. He explains that this is a highly anticipated event every thanksgiving.

"It is a win-win for us because we get to give back to the community and ride our motorcycles," he said.

Aranda explained that they will donate to about a dozen shelters.

"We do women shelters, we do neighborhood houses, we go around the Valley," Aranda shared.

With this being the 24th year that this turkey run takes place, organizers want people to know that giving back to the community is crucial.

Aranda says the goal this year is 409 turkeys. He has been doing this for years, but for others, it's their first time and they look to continue this tradition.

Peter Favela is the president of the Midnight Society Imperial Valley Car Club. It's his first time participating in this event helping load turkeys.

"Especially this time of year when people most need it," he expressed. "It is awesome especially to see all these bikes come out; it just warms the heart to help the community in this way."

The turkey run brought residents from both the Imperial and Yuma Counties.

Organizers say they have no doubt that they will reach their goal this year. Even though last year the pandemic was at its peak, they still managed to reach their goal and deliver.