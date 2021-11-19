Kamala Harris becomes first woman with presidential power

Power transferred temporarily

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - On November 19, Kamala Harris became the first woman to hold presidential power, although it was temporary while Joe Biden was under anesthesia for his routine colonoscopy.

Harris only held this power for about an hour and 25 minutes, but was still the nation's first woman in the acting role.

Jen Psaki, White House Secretary tweeted out that President Biden was in good spirits and will complete his routine physical.

This temporary exchange of power has happened before when presidents have routine checkups, such as former Vice President Dick Cheney taking on the role from then-President George W. Bush.

Biden also went through the proper steps of transferring power by sending a letter to the Speaker of the House and Senate.

The letter reads: "Today I will undergo a routine medical procedure requiring sedation. In view of present circumstances, I have determined to transfer temporarily the powers and duties of the office of President of the United States to the Vice President during the brief period of the procedure and recovery."

Another letter was then sent after the procedure to transfer the power back.

Biden turns 79 on Saturday and is back as acting president.