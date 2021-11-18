Skip to Content
Vehicle in Amber Alert found in California, wanted man spotted with children

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The search is still on for 35-year-old Jacob Clare, who police say may be armed, and dangerous.

Following an Arizona Amber Alert, his 2005 silver Subaru Legacy was found in San Clemente yesterday evening.

The car was unoccupied.

3-year-old Noah Clare was last seen November 6. 

He is also believed to be with 13-year-old Amber Clare.

The three were spotted on surveillance cameras in San Clemente on November 11. 

Jacob Clare is originally from Tennessee, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is searching in Arizona and California for any signs of the children and the 35-year-old man.

